Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Expands By 525.0%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MYRX stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 105,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,870. Myrexis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Myrexis Company Profile
