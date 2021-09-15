Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Expands By 525.0%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYRX stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 105,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,870. Myrexis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Myrexis, Inc is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including focusing on identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was founded in January 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

