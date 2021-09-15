Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Increases By 1,600.0%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.