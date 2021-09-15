Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Increases By 1,600.0%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Get Persimmon alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.