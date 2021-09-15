Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 70.1%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Rakuten Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

