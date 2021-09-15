Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 94.3%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.83.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

