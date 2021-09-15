Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 94.3%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYES remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.83.
