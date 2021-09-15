Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Drops By 84.2%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.