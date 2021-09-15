Short Interest in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Decreases By 83.4%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the August 15th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SBII stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Sandbridge X2 has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.