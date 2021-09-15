Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Decreases By 83.3%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

