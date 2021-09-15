Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Increases By 1,511.4%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 1,511.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

NYSE:TDF opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.