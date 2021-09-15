Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Drops By 85.3%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOKCY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 74,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

