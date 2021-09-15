Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Grows By 16,710.0%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 16,710.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIOA. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth approximately $19,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth approximately $4,356,000.

TIOA opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

