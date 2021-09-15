Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Declines By 69.8%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TMPM stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 205.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 468,016 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

