Short Interest in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Grows By 264.8%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 264.8% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LATN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.