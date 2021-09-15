Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Rises By 270.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 270.7% from the August 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $15,320,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.427 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

