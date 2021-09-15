Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Decreases By 74.1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

Shares of CIL stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

