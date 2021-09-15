Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.