Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMEGF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

