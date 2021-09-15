Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce $17.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $75,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 430,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

