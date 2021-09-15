SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 148,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.