SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,314 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 15,838,997 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.