SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,068,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $305.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.