SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $60,799,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,272,000 after purchasing an additional 475,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,267,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

