Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Financial Contrast

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Designs and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies 18.34% 41.80% 22.40%

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.24 $47.13 million $0.27 42.22

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Sigma Designs on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

