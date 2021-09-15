Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $236,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

