Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

