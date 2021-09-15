Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.94

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.94, but opened at $26.90. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

