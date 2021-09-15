SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

