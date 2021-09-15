Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,523 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

