Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,727 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FOX by 7.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $4,196,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in FOX by 20.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOX stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

