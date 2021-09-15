Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,368 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.