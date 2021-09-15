Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.77. 1,091,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,153,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 157,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.