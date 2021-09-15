SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 9.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 14,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,787,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

