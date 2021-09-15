SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $698,400.28 and $223.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

