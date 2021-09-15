Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,690 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 149,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,249. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.