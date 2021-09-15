Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $918,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.10% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 35,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,306. The company has a market capitalization of $805.25 million, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

