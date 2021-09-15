Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $918,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.10% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 35,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,306. The company has a market capitalization of $805.25 million, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.36.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.