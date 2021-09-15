Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30.

