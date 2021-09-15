Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 40 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.72. 316,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,739. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.72 and a 200-day moving average of $341.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

