Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 4,925 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,764,000 after acquiring an additional 221,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,508,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,231,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,576,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,302. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.