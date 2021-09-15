Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,716 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

