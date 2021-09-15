Smith Moore & CO. Sells 775 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

