Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $36.86

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.86, but opened at $36.03. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 3,298 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

