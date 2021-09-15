Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,492.01

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,492.01 ($19.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,414.50 ($18.48). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,414.50 ($18.48), with a volume of 385,825 shares.

SMIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67). Also, insider Paul Keel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £353,750 ($462,176.64).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

