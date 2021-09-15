Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

SMFKY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 4,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

