Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

