Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,951. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

