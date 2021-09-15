Solana (SOL) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Solana has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion and approximately $6.02 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $158.86 or 0.00332351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00149431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00794161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 504,095,509 coins and its circulating supply is 296,694,026 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.