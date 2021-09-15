South State Corp Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $261.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

