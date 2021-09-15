Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
