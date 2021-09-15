Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

