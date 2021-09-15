Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO) to Raise $350 Million in IPO

Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO) is planning to raise $350 million in an IPO on Thursday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 23,300,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Sovos Brands, Inc. generated $649.9 million in revenue and $12.1 million in net income. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a market cap of $1.5 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse served as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Piper SandlerStifel, William BlairTelsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets ​ were co-managers.

Sovos Brands, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Sovos Brands is the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. Our brands, Rao’s, noosa, Birch Benders and Michael Angelo’s, are premium and made with simple high-quality ingredients. Our people are at the center of all that we do. We believe our focus on “one-of-a-kind” brands, products that people love, and passion for our people makes Sovos Brands a “one-of-a-kind” company. Sovos Brands was formed in 2017, with the backing of Advent International Corp., a global private equity firm. ​ “.

Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 615 employees. The company is located at 168 Centennial Parkway, Suite 200 Louisville, CO 80027 and can be reached via phone at (720) 316-1225 or on the web at http://www.sovosbrands.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.