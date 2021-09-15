Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $53.65 or 0.00112241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $138,450.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00149431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00794161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

