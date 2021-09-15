SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 327,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGRP stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

In other SPAR Group news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $47,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,070 shares of company stock valued at $342,069. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.